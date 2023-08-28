Dubon went 3-for-6 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 17-4 win over the Tigers.

Dubon was one of nine Astros with multiple hits on the day and showcased some power for his seventh home run of the year and his second this month. The 28-year-old has done well with his chances and is slashing .383/.434/.596 since Aug. 9 and has recorded a hit in all but one start since then. Dubon will continue to play a utility depth role for the club, and it seems his only path to more consistent playing time would be an injury.