Dubon went 1-for-4 with a run scored Tuesday against the Marlins.

Dubon entered the game in the first inning after Jose Altuve was forced to depart with a bruised knee. X-rays came back negative on the injury, though it's unclear if Altuve will miss any additional time moving forward. When Altuve has been sidelined previously this season, Dubon has stepped into the primary leadoff role, and if that remains the case he'd be a strong source of potential runs and stolen bases.