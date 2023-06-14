Dubon went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Dubon got the Astros on the board in the fifth after leading off the inning with a solo blast to left. It's his second home run in June after it took him 38 games to hit his first long ball of the year. Dubon has picked up a hit in nine of his last 11 games and is slashing .320/.327/.500 with five extra-base knocks, six RBI, seven runs and a 1:4 BB:K over that span. He's maintained a healthy average throughout the course of the season and still has been getting looks out of the leadoff spot despite the return of Jose Altuve.