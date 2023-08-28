Dubon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, according to Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest.
Dubon racked up 11 hits -- including two homers and two doubles -- over his last 22 at-bats, but has been the case more often than not lately he will open on the bench Monday. Dubon, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick are all sharing the starts in center field at the moment, and it will be McCormick getting the nod Monday night.
More News
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Contributes with home run Sunday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Stuck on bench•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: On bench Friday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Gaining traction as everyday CF•