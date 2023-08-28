Dubon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, according to Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Dubon racked up 11 hits -- including two homers and two doubles -- over his last 22 at-bats, but has been the case more often than not lately he will open on the bench Monday. Dubon, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick are all sharing the starts in center field at the moment, and it will be McCormick getting the nod Monday night.