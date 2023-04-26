Dubon went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Dubon scored the first run in Tuesday's contest, doubling with one out in the fifth inning before coming around to score on a Jeremy Pena hit. Dubon would add his second double in the ninth before swiping third base, his second steal of the year. Dubon has hit safely in 18 consecutive games since going 0-for-3 on opening day. He's filled in admirably for Jose Altuve (thumb) at second base, slashing .329/.348/.424 with four RBI and 18 runs scored through 89 plate appearances.