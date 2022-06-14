Dubon went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Rangers.

Dubon drew a start in center field with lefty Taylor Hearn on the mound. He did all of his damage in the second inning, when he singled in a run, stole second base and then came around to score. Dubon hasn't earned consistent playing time since joining the Astros, though he has started five out of eight games against left-handers with his new club. He hasn't done much to make the case for a larger role, as he's maintained a 59 wRC+ and .246 wOBA across 85 plate appearances on the season.