Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Exiting lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The versatile Dubon will hit the bench after he had started in each of the last 11 games while occupying three different positions. The last two of of his starts came in center field, where he could end up seeing the bulk of his playing time until Jake Meyers () is ready to return from the injured list.
