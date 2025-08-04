Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubon has been a near-everyday player for Houston since about mid-May, but he could fade into more of a part-time role after the Astros got Jeremy Pena back from the injured list Friday and acquired Jesus Sanchez, Ramon Urias and Carlos Correa on Thursday. The 31-year-old utility player will head to the bench Monday for the second time in three days.