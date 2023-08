Dubon will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Dubon will stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game after going 5-for-11 with a pair of extra-base hits and three RBI over the previous three contests to bring his season-long batting average up to .266. He'll be making his third start in four games in center field Sunday and appears to have supplanted Jake Meyers as the Astros' preferred option at the position.