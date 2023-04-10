Dubon will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Dubon will occupy the keystone for the third time in the Astros' last four matchups versus a right-handed pitcher and looks to have inched ahead of David Hensley -- who is on the bench for the second game in a row --as the preferred option at the position while Jose Altuve (thumb) is sidelined. He's coming off a big weekend in Minnesota, during which he went 4-for-8 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI between his two starts.