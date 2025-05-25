Dubon will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Dubon will get his fifth straight start Sunday, with three coming at second base and one apiece coming at third base and in left field. He's gone 6-for-13 with a home run and a walk in the prior four contests, and while he's swinging a hot bat, Dubon looks like he'll be prioritized ahead of Brendan Rodgers and Zach Dezenzo for a spot in Houston's everyday lineup.