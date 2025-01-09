The Astros and Dubon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5 million contract Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

This was Dubon's third of four arbitration-eligible years. The utility player slashed .269/.296/.361 with four homers in 137 games with the Astros in 2024. He underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb in October but will be ready to roll for spring training.