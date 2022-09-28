Dubon will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Dubon will be making his third start in four games after going 1-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI over his previous two contests. He may be working his way into a timeshare with Trey Mancini and Aledmys Diaz for one spot in Houston's everyday lineup.
