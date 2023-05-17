Dubon is out of the starting lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Dubon has been scorching hot with the bat as of late, but he'll take a seat amidst a n eight-game hitting streak for the series finale against the Cubs. David Hensley is the starting second baseman against Chicago on Wednesday and will hit ninth.
More News
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Sticking as leadoff hitter•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Leading off Friday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Out with hamstring injury•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Left with hamstring discomfort•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Big night from leadoff spot•