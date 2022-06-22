Dubon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Mets.

Dubon has been in the lineup for consecutive games, benefitting from the absences of Jeremy Pena (thumb) and Aledmys Diaz (shoulder). Diaz remains day-to-day, so Dubon could see his playing time dry up quickly. However, Dubon has taken advantage of the extra run, collecting four hits with a home run, a double and three RBI in the two-game span.