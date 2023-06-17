Dubon will be on the bench Saturday against the Reds.
Dubon finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He led off in Friday's series opener but went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, dropping his OPS on the season to a modest .718. Corey Julks will lead off and play left field Saturday.
