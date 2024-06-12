Dubon went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored Tuesday against the Giants.

Dubon has started four straight games in left field and has started six of the team's last seven games in the absence of Kyle Tucker (leg). Dubon has hit well in that span, going 7-for-21 with one RBI and four runs scored with only a 9.1 percent strikeout rate. He'll likely return to a utility role once Tucker is activated, but he has the chance to produce in the short term.