Dubon went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two walks and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Athletics.

Dubon was in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, though he's started at three different positions (second base, third base and left field) in that span. Nonetheless, it looks like Dubon will be the primary beneficiary of Jacob Melton (ankle) being sidelined for four weeks after an ankle sprain sustained Friday. Melton's promotion at the start of June had pushed Dubon into more of a reserve role. For the season, Dubon is at a .252/.294/.362 slash line with two homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases across 137 plate appearances. There should be room for him in the lineup as long as his bat is warm.