Dubon went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Monday's victory over the Rangers.

Dubon tied the game 4-4 in the sixth inning with his first home run off Glenn Otto before extending Houston's lead to 12-5 with an opposite-field blast off Martin Perez in the ninth. It's the first multi-homer game of the year for Dubon, who now has a career-high nine long balls this season. While he's retreated to a bench role of late, Dubon's still slashing a solid .274/.304/.404 with 67 runs scored, 39 RBI and seven stolen bases across 438 plate appearances this season.