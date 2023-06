Dubon went 2-for-7 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Guardians.

Dubon has three consecutive multi-hit games, during which he's homered, hit three doubles, driven in three and scored twice. He isn't likely to have a consistent defensive home, but he has drawn starts at shortstop and left field in his last two contests. With Yordan Alvarez (oblique) sidelined, Dubon could be forcing his way into an outfield rotation with Chas McCormick, Corey Julks and Jake Meyers.