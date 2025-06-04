Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Dubon seemed to have settled in as the Astros' primary option at second base to close out May, but the promotion of outfielder Jacob Melton over the weekend appears to have indirectly cost Dubon his spot in the team's everyday lineup. With the Astros having thus far opened up regular role for Melton in the outfield, Jose Alltuve has moved to second base for three of his past four games, resulting in Dubon hitting the bench for three of those contests.