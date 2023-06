Dubon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Dubon is having a banner year, as he's now close to passing his career high of five homers in a season. The infielder's .291 batting average would also be a career high if the season ended today. The former Giant looks to be coming into his own, and is a respectable fantasy option going forward.