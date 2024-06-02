Dubon will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.
With Jose Altuve getting a breather for the series finale, Dubon will pick up a start out of the middle infield. Though the Astros continue to view Dubon as a utility player, he's stuck in the lineup for four straight games while making starts in left field, right field and at shortstop in addition to the keystone.
More News
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Starting at first base Saturday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Blasts second homer•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Sitting after four-hit game•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: On bench for second straight game•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Sits Saturday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Remains productive•