Dubon will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

With Jose Altuve getting a breather for the series finale, Dubon will pick up a start out of the middle infield. Though the Astros continue to view Dubon as a utility player, he's stuck in the lineup for four straight games while making starts in left field, right field and at shortstop in addition to the keystone.

