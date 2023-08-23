Dubon is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Dubon has been in a good groove offensively over the last few weeks and is generally seeing an uptick in playing time, but he'll take a seat Wednesday as Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Kyle Tucker start across the outfield for the Astros.
More News
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Gaining traction as everyday CF•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Collects three hits•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Could see increased playing time•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: In leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Heads back to utility role•