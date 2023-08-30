Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Dubon has now been squeezed out of the starting nine twice in the past three days and could be relegated to more of a part-time role with Michael Brantley returning from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. After starting in left field Tuesday, Brantley will occupy the designated hitter spot Wednesday. With the Astros likely to lean heavily on the trio of Brantley, Yordan Alvarez and Yainer Diaz to handle DH duties in any given game while one of Alvarez or Brantley starts in left field, Chas McCormick could end up more frequently poaching work from Dubon in center field. Dubon has at least helped his case for not falling out of favor by producing a .919 OPS in August.