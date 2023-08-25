Dubon is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Dubon has batted .313/.382/.458 in 55 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to August, but he is currently struggling to carve out regular playing time with the Astros getting healthier as a whole. Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker will start across the outfield Friday and Jose Altuve is covering second base.
