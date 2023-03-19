Dubon is one of the likely fill-in options at second base after manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that starter Jose Altuve (thumb) is likely out "a while," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros have yet to provide any specifics on the injury, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Altuve is dealing with a fractured thumb and is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks. Dubon appeared in career-high 104 games last season between Houston and San Francisco and had a .214/.252/.313 slash line. He'd be the more defensive-oriented option at the keystone, with David Hensley offering more upside at the plate.