Dubon (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Dubon left Tuesday's game against Los Angeles with hamstring discomfort, and the infielder will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale. David Hensley will handle second base and hit seventh while Dubon sits.
More News
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Left with hamstring discomfort•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Big night from leadoff spot•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Doubles twice to extend streak•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Collects three hits•