Dubon went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Dubon picked a good time to end a 21-game homer drought, going deep in the ninth inning to put the Astros ahead for good. The second baseman hit a meager .212 with three extra-base hits during his power outage. Dubon's at a solid .269/.293/.382 slash line with five homers, 27 RBI, 53 runs scored and six stolen bases through 341 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to enjoy a starting role until Jose Altuve (oblique) returns, at which point Dubon would likely see utility usage.