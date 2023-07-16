Dubon went 3-for-6 with one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Dubon has gone 4-for-11 with three RBI and three runs scored over two games to begin the second half. The 28-year-old continues to see a starting role at second base with Jose Altuve (oblique) out of action, but manager Dusty Baker may have to find a spot for Dubon if he stays hot once Altuve returns. Dubon owns a .282/.305/.396 slash line with four home runs, 24 RBI, 49 runs scored and six stolen bases through 311 plate appearances, though his 3.2 percent walk rate doesn't exactly stand out for the profile of a regular leadoff hitter.