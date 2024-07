Dubon isn't in the Astros' lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubon will get a breather Friday after going 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's win over the Blue Jays. Yordan Alvarez will take over in left field, moving Yainer Diaz into the DH spot while Cesar Salazar starts behind the plate.