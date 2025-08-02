Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubon isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Dubon's five-game hitting streak was put to an end during Friday's loss, and he'll now retreat to the bench while Jose Altuve starts at the keystone Saturday.
