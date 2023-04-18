Dubon went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Dubon led off the bottom half of the first inning with a single, and he ultimately came around to score as the Astros put up seven runs in the frame. He hit atop the order for the third consecutive game, though that's likely to be a short-term role only so long as Chas McCormick (eye) is sidelined. On the other hand, Dubon has started eight consecutive contests at second base and appears to be the preferred option at the position in Jose Altuve's (thumb) absence. Dubon has taken advantage of his opportunity early on by reaching base at a .357 clip and scoring 10 runs across 56 plate appearances.