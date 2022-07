Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubon will take a seat after he started in both of the past two games while going 3-for-7 with a home run and two walks. Though he might have overtaken Jake Meyers as the Astros' preferred option in center field, expect Houston to at least explore the trade market for an upgrade at a position prior to Tuesday's deadline.