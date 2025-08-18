Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Dubon had started in each of Houston's last three games -- twice at shortstop and once at first base -- but he'll hit the bench as the Astros kick off a three-game set in Detroit. Though his versatility has allowed him to handle a near-everyday role for Houston since about mid-May once injuries began to take a toll on the roster, Dubon could see fewer opportunities over the final six weeks of the season while the Astros move closer to full strength. Houston could get a big bat back in the lineup as soon as this weekend in Yordan Alvarez (hand), whose return to action as the Astros' primary designated hitter would likely result in Jose Altuve picking up more starts at second base at Dubon's expense.