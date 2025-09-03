Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Dubon will hit the bench for the second time in four games and could be transitioning back into more of a part-time role after he had been a near-everyday player for Houston since about mid-May. The last two of his starts have come in center field, but Jake Meyers (calf) will likely see the bulk of the opportunities at that position once he returns from the injured list, perhaps as soon as this weekend.