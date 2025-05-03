Dubon isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Saturday will mark the third consecutive game Dubon has begun on the bench while Brendan Rodgers starts at second base. Dubon had started three of the Astros' previous four games leading up to Rodgers' stretch of starts, and it seems the two players have fallen into a timeshare at the keystone.
More News
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Giving way to Rodgers on Wednesday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Splitting time at second base•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Short-term gain in playing time•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Stuck in limited role•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Out of lineup again Friday•