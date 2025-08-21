Dubon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers.

Dubon has started five of the last six games and showcased his versatility, playing first base, second base, shortstop and left field. He hadn't produced much offensively prior to Wednesday's home run, going only 2-for-11 with an RBI and a run scored. Dubon changed his fortunes with a two-run blast in the fourth inning, his seventh of the season.