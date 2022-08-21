Dubon (elbow) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Dubon was experiencing left elbow discomfort coming out of Friday's 6-2 loss after colliding with a chain-link fence, but a day out of the lineup Saturday was apparently all he needed to move past the issue. The Astros envision Dubon filling a utility role moving forward, but he'll get a turn at the keystone and in the leadoff spot Sunday while Jose Altuve (shoulder) is day-to-day.