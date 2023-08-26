Dubon will sit Saturday against the Tigers.
Dubon finds himself on the bench for the fourth straight game. Jake Meyers will be in center field this time around, with Chas McCormick starting in left.
More News
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: On bench Friday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Gaining traction as everyday CF•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Collects three hits•
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Could see increased playing time•