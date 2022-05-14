Dubon was traded from the Giants to the Astros on Saturday in exchange for catcher Michael Papierski.

The 27-year-old made the Giants' Opening Day roster in 2022, but he saw sporadic playing time as a utility man. Now that Evan Longoria and Wilmer Flores have returned to action, Dubon will be dealt to the Astros, where he'll likely continue serving as a utility option. Dubon is hitting .239 with two homers, 10 runs and eight RBI in 2022.