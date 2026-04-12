Allen will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With Jeremy Pena sitting out Sunday after exiting Saturday's 8-7 loss due to right knee tightness, Allen will enter the starting nine for just the second time all season. Allen is regarded as a slick fielder in the middle infield, but he's a career .214/.266/.272 hitter over 391 big-league games and won't carry much fantasy appeal if Pena winds up landing on the injured list.