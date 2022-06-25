Montero earned his fifth save Friday against the Yankees after not allowing a hit during a scoreless ninth inning. He had two walks and zero strikeouts.

Closer Ryan Pressly pitched the past two games and blew a save Thursday when he surrendered four runs in one-third of an inning, which opened the window for Montero to step in for the save Friday. The hiccup is unlikely to bump Pressly out of the closer role, so Montero, who has a 1.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB over 29.2 innings this season, should continue to operate as the setup man.