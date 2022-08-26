Montero recorded a save against the Twins on Thursday by striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Closer Ryan Pressly (neck) went on the 15-day injured list Thursday afternoon, and Montero was given the first opportunity to close in his stead. Montero didn't disappoint, retiring the side in order on 16 pitches in the ninth inning. The right-hander is 8-for-10 in save chances this season, and he'll likely see a majority of Houston's closing opportunities for as long as Pressly remains out of action.