Pressly (0-1) gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in 0.1 innings in a 3-2 loss Wednesday in Arizona.

Pressly entered in the 10th with the Astros leading 2-1. The automatic runner was sacrificed to third and then driven in on a single by Seth Beer. Following two walks, Ketel Marte walked it off with a sacrifice fly that was misplayed by leftfielder Chas McCormick, preventing any chance of a play at the plate. Pressly had been a perfect 3-for-3 in save chances to start the season.