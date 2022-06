Pressly walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Hector Neris allowed the White Sox to get within a run in the eighth inning, but Pressly was able to close the door in the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances. This was Pressly's fourth straight scoreless outing after he allowed runs in each of his first two appearances in June. The 33-year-old has a 2.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 17.2 innings overall.