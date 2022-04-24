Astros manager Dusty Baker said Pressly (knee) showed impressive velocity and location of his pitchers while throwing a live batting practice session Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Houston training staff will likely check back with Pressly on Monday to see how he feels 24 hours after the throwing session, but if the right-hander reports no setbacks with his right knee, he could be activated from the 10-day injured list by Tuesday. Once activated, Pressly is expected to immediately step back in as Houston's closer.