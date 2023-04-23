Managar Dusty Baker said after Sunday's 5-2 win over Atlanta that Pressly wasn't available to pitch, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old threw 22 pitches and picked up his first save of the season Friday in Atlanta, so it's curious Bryan Abreu was called upon in save situations both Saturday and Sunday. Pressly remains the favorite for saves going forward and is assumed to be healthy since Baker didn't mention an injury, but the right-hander now has just one of Houston's five saves this season.