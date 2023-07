Pressly picked up the save in Monday's 12-11 win over the Ranger, striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Pressly has earned saves in back-to-back games while extending his scoreless streak to nine innings. The 34-year-old right-hander is now 18-for-21 in save chances with a 2.65 ERA, 0.86 ERA and 40:7 K:BB across 37.1 innings this season.