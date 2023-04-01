Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Saturday that Pressly is unavailable due to illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Pressly was not available for Friday's or Saturday's game with Baker calling the Astros' closer "under the weather." The right-hander could be available for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox, but that's up in the air at the moment. Rafael Montero and Hector Neris have saved the last two games for Houston, and with Neris pitching 1.1 innings Saturday, it would seem to reason that Montero would get the ball in the ninth inning if necessary Sunday.